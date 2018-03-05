Travel talk on Colombia

PORT HENRY | The next Sherman Free Library Travel Talk will be on Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. with Sarah and Eric Tichonuk on their recent trip to Colombia.

The library in Port Henry is featuring a series of exotic travel talks as spring approaches.

The talk will be the second in the series.

“Although Colombia may be better known for its role in the 1980s cocaine industry, times have changed and the country is now an emerging tourist destination,” Sarah Tichonuk said. “(We will) share experiences and photographs from our recent travels there, focused on pre-Colombian archaeological sites, including a jungle trek to the Lost City, the stone carvings of San Agustín, and stunning gold artifacts. We found so much to love about Colombia, and we are excited to share it.”

On Tuesday, April 17, Paul Reese will be talking about his recent trip to Zimbabwe, formerly Rhodesia.

Reese returned to the town in Africa where he served in the U.S. Peace Corps in the 1970s.

“I will talk about and show pictures of my recent trip to Zimbabwe in southern Africa,” Reese said. “The trip was made even more memorable as the recent coup happened while I was there. I taught school and lived in then-Rhodesia 50 years ago. I’ll contrast the country then and now.”

The library on Church Street is open Tuesdays noon - 7 p.m., Wednesdays 12 - 4 p.m., Thursdays noon - 7 p.m., Fridays noon - 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.