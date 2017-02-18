Travelers holding dinner at THS

× Expand Photo provided Travelers headed out West are, from left, Eryka Hayes, Kaylee Coon, James Burke, Lexii Billetts, Dalton Charboneau, Nate McLaughlin and Haileigh Rivard. The California and Grand Canyon Travel Group is holding a fundraising dinner.

TICONDEROGA – An educational travel group is holding a fundraiser dinner as it gets ready for a trip out west.

The California and Grand Canyon Travel Group will be sponsoring a Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, March 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Ticonderoga High School cafeteria.

“The community support of educational travel is greatly appreciated by the travelers and their families,” coordinator Maria Bagneschi said.

The fundraising dinner will include homemade spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage, and a homemade dessert of one’s choice.

The cost of each dinner is $8 and take-outs will be available. Deliveries of orders of five or more can be made to the International Paper Mill, Moses-Ludington Hospital, Heritage Commons nursing home or private residences in Ticonderoga.

Call 585-7925 and leave a detailed message to place a delivery order. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from any traveler in the group or they can be bought at the door.