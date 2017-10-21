Tree trimming leads to dispute between neighbor, town

× Expand Photo by Christopher South A homeowner who owns a residence adjacent to the Town of Chester tennis courts said the town was out of bounds when it trimmed vegetation on her property without her permission.

CHESTERTOWN | A neighbor of the Town of Chester tennis courts said the town was out of bounds when it trimmed vegetation on her property without her permission.

However, Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett said it turns out the lilac trees and shrubs were actually on town property.

Melissa Carroll, whose residence abuts the town’s tennis courts, attended the Oct. 10 Chester Town Board meeting to discuss the settlement of what she said was an intrusion on her property.

“The town cut my trees down, and I want it fixed,” she said.

The town offered to put up an eight-foot stockade fence as a sound barrier, but it would have to put it on Carroll’s property in order to leave a buffer for trimming vegetation along the tennis court fence.

However, if going on private property to cut trees was a problem, so was the solution.

Town board attorney Mark Schachner said the town would have to get the property owner to give permission to put the fence on her property, and sign a release for liability purposes.

According to Leggett, the matter has evolved since the Oct. 10 meeting when the town board discussed installing the fence on Carroll’s property.

On Oct. 13, Leggett said the lilac trees and shrubs were actually on town property.

“We were able to find a survey map that pointed out where the property corners were and we located those corners,” Leggett said. “The town does have a buffer strip to allow it work on tennis court fence without having to cross over onto private property.”

Leggett said this year the town was able to take advantage of a Warren County Youth Employment Program, and in July they set a crew to work on trimming back shrubs.

“They severely cut the shrubs down as opposed to just trimming them back,” Leggett said.

Leggett said the crew eliminated the natural, visual and sound barrier, and the town put up a six-foot stockade fence along the tennis courts, but Carroll told the town board it was not addressing the sound from pickleball.

“I don’t want to have to listen to pickleball at 7:30 in the morning,” Carroll said.

Carroll suggested not allowing pickleball before 9 a.m., but later said she would be okay with 8:30 or 8 a.m.

Leggett said the town would probably be going ahead with installing the stockade fence.

“As a good neighbor the town is okay with putting up a sound-deadening fence and still maintain a shrub line without negatively affecting the quiet for the neighbor,” Leggett said.