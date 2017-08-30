Trekonderoga draws crowd

TICONDEROGA | Fans of “Star Trek” headed for Ticonderoga last weekend to attend Trekonderoga and meet some of the actors from the original 1960s show.

Trekonderoga coordinator James Cawley said 600 people had registered for the 3rd-annual convention and another 400 for the Elvis Presley show he does as an Elvis tribute artist.

It was Cawley who recreated the 1960s Enterprise sets in a converted supermarket in downtown Ticonderoga, using the original plans from the show.

The operation is now licensed by CBS as the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

“You can see what it’s like when they were making the show,” Cawley said. “People who are fans of the show feel reverent when they see this.”

× Walter Koenig signs autographs during the convention. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

This year Trekonderoga had Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig appearing with guests stars from the series that included Lee Meriwether. Nichols was Lt. Uhura, while Koenig played Ensign Chekov.

“It’s been very hectic,” Cawley said. “It’s bigger with Nichelle and Walter coming.”

That also meant working with more celebrities, he said.

“They are coming 3,000 miles,” he said. “They had long flights. You have to make sure they get rest and have a good time.”

× Actress Lee Meriwether poses with a fan at the Batmobile during Trekonderoga. Meriwether was Catwoman in the 1966 “Batman” movie and one of the Batmobiles from the series was on display. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Meriwether, who also played Catwoman in the 1966 “Batman” movie, said she was having a great time.

“I like meeting the fans,” she said. “Everyone has been very gracious.”

Cawley said Meriwether was a pleasure to work with.

“She is beautiful and amazing,” he said.

× Expand Photo provided Fan Abbe Pabon loved her visit to Trekonderoga.

Abbe Pabon, 52, of Peekskill traveled hours to get to the event.

“I had a nice time,” she said. “I am the youngest of the first-run ‘Star Trek’ fans. I recall vividly watching ‘The Way to Eden’ (episode) in its first run and that was it – I knew who Kirk and Spock were before I was 3 1/2 years old. So next year’s Trekonderoga will kick off my 50th anniversary as a ‘Star Trek’ fan.”

She got a set tour with Cawley himself conducting it, and went to the Trekonderoga dinner event, where she was delighted to be seated next to Meriwether.

“BarBara Luna and Lee Meriwether were sitting at my table for the Friday dinner, one on each side,” Pabon said.