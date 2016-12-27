Tri-county area grapples with home aide crisis

× Expand File photo Medicaid reimbursement rates lagging behind the cost of services has the region’s leading home personal aide care provider contemplating pulling out of Essex County.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The tri-county area is scrambling to maintain funding for a program that provides personal care assistance to keep residents living independently.

North Country Home Services reported earlier this month they would have been forced to pull out of Essex County by Dec. 31 without a financial lifeline from county lawmakers.

Lawmakers on Tuesday approved $80,000 in eleventh-hour emergency funding to keep the programming afloat. But the lifeline is a stop-gap measure and officials have broader questions about the future sustainability of the service across the region.

‘CRISIS SITUATION’

The nonprofit serves 150 patients in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

Care is split into two components: Level 1 services are generally hands off, and include tasks like light cooking and cleaning and changing bed linens, among other errands.

Level 2 services include bathing, grooming and more traditional nursing services.

Those are billed back to insurance companies. But the former is covered by Medicaid — and the reimbursement rates to the providers are lopsided.

While it costs $29.50 per hour to provide those services, NCHS is only being reimbursed $22 from the state Department of Health, resulting in what Essex County officials say are cumulative six-figure losses.

“North Country Home Services cannot afford to continue providing Level 1 services based on the previous information,” Essex County Department of Social Services Commissioner John O’Neill told lawmakers earlier this month. “The Medicaid rates are just far below their actual costs.”

If NCHS pulls out of Essex County, officials fear 40 patients will be pushed to the second category, causing an uptick in future costs.

And if they are determined to be ineligible for that program, the result could mean a complete loss of care.

“If these people don’t get Level 1 care, they’re going to end up in a nursing home,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

RURAL WOES

While the state’s Medicaid program is undergoing deep reforms as part of the Affordable Care Act, including county takeover of Medicaid eligibility, the looming problem — which local officials are referring to as a “crisis” — can more be attributed to the rural nature of the North Country, said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer.

“Rural counties are facing more problems simply because it’s harder to make a visit,” Palmer said. “I think that’s what’s driving the crisis.”

Clinton County Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Rich Holcomb said the state didn’t take into account the region’s remote geography when crafting the rate structure.

The travel time to Ellenburg to Rouses Point, for instance, is more cost-intensive compared to an aide making a dozen-or-so appointments in a single highrise in the Bronx.

“It’s the nature of being in a rural county,” Holcomb said.

But while the crisis appears to be independent of broader health care reforms, NCHS CFO Scott Tooker said the agency was operating under the assumption that patients requiring hands-on care would be transitioned to managed care plans by 2016.

“If it had all gone to managed care, we wouldn’t be here discussing this,” Tooker said. “They’ve basically frozen the rates years ago. The $22, $22.50 an hour — we can’t sustain that. We can’t continue to bleed and support the state — we’ve been doing that for years.”

The rate deficit has also created a recruitment problem in other areas, said O’Neill.

Some agencies have hired more staff to provide the services themselves, while others now have long waiting lists due to an aide shortage.

O’Neill said the agency, which has five satellite offices across the region, has conducted an “exhaustive detailing” of costs, and there is nothing left to pare away.

“They have been working diligently to reduce their administrative overheads,” O’Neill said.

NCHS is the only provider for these personalized care services, he said.

“There are no other organizations in the North Country.”

SEEKING ANSWERS

O’Neill said he’s been aggressive in seeking answers from the state health department and Medicaid office.

The best-case scenario would have been a Medicaid rate adjustment before Dec. 27, O’Neill said, a change for which he has been lobbying for two years. However, the state historically hasn’t been forthcoming with information — even after a “strongly worded email” led to deeper discussions.

Subsequent attempts to glean info failed to add clarity to the issue, O’Neill said, citing Byzantine emails and cryptic comments from state officials that “there’s more to the story,” which sparked anger from lawmakers who were skeptical that the emergency funds would eventually be reimbursed.

The state DOH told the Sun they are working to ensure “continued access” to home care services in the North Country.

“To this end, DOH will make Vital Access Provider Program funding available to NCHS as longer term options are explored,” a spokesman said via email.

O’Neill told the Sun on Tuesday that funding for Level 1 services had tentatively been promised for all three counties for a minimum of 12 months.

And the state health department will work in “good faith” to address the reimbursement rate concerns raised by county officials, according to email correspondence provided by O’Neill.

O’Neill told lawmakers the funds would send a “very strong message” to aides and patients that services will not be terminated despite the bureaucratic challenges.

Palmer, the county manager, expressed a dimmer outlook on the prospects for recouping the $80,000, which was peeled from the county’s contingency fund just weeks after the 2017 budget had been finalized.

“I don’t believe it will be reimbursed,” he said. “We would hope for the best.”

Without the funds, Tooker said those patients may have fallen between the cracks.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of compassion at the state level, unfortunately,” he said.

Mike Marnell (R-Schroon) said if the county can afford to buy new pickup trucks, then they can find the funds to care for ailing residents.

“There’s enough (vehicles) that we could probably do without,” Marnell said.

LOOKING OUTWARD

Essex County said they would like to take an active leadership role in the region, and has reached out to Clinton and Franklin counties to discuss ideas for a regional approach, O’Neill said.

While lawmakers unanimously approved the stopgap spending measure, they also wanted to know how those counties were tackling the issue.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said it’s counterproductive when the state steers municipalities towards a property tax cap, but continues to push unfunded mandates.

“It’s concerning that this is something rolled down to counties,” Preston said.

Outgoing Franklin County Chairman Billy Jones, who leaves office Dec. 31, said lawmakers were in the midst of exploring ways to bridge the reimbursement rate to NCHS, including possible subsidies from the county.

“But we have to look at how we can do that in a legal manner,” Jones said. “We want to keep home health services there. Our number one priority is taking care of residents in their homes.”

Holcomb said the county was working with their 45 patients to explore alternative programs.

That may include a switch to another Medicaid program. In that case, the county would work with NCHS to hire their own aides before the consumer would eventually take charge of their own care.

The attempt to retain the services isn’t seamless, he said, but is rather a scramble, trying to triage by taking care of those who are in the most immediate crisis first.

He agreed the rate reimbursement adjustment is preferred.

But for now, just retaining the services is their chief priority.

“It’s going to look very different,” Holcomb said.