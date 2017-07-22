Tri-county library system launches addict resource app

PLATTSBURGH — The fight to combat the North Country’s opiate crisis has gone digital.

The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System have released a new smartphone app steering addicts to resources.

The goal is to provide reliable information to addicts who are seeking treatment, according to Librarian Anja Bouchard.

The free app, Routes to Recovery, provides contact information to local substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities, along with information about area food pantries, housing programs and public transportation.

Routes to Recovery will also allow the library system to send push notifications to each user’s phone to inform them of upcoming drug take back days in the area.

Since launching on March 31, 78 people have signed up and used the app 411 times, according to Bouchard.

“We’re information providers,” Bouchard said, of the tri-county library system. “There’s an epidemic in our area. (This app) is the perfect way to take action.”

The app was funded through a $4,000 National Network of Libraries of Medicine grant, which will keep the project fully funded for the next two years.

“This will help people connect with the resources we have in the community,” said Bouchard. “People will often say ‘I don’t know what’s available.’ By putting it together, it makes it easily accessible.

“We want to remove any obstacles from people utilizing these resources.”

As a former social worker for the Clinton County Department of Social Services, Bouchard has seen first hand the impact opiates can have on a person’s life.

“I’ve seen some of the direct impact,” she said. “My colleagues and I — all of us are watching what happens in the news and see the impact (drugs have) on our area.

“With today’s technology, an app is a great way to go because information becomes outdated very quickly. This app provides all the information in one location, and we can revise information immediately. It’s all about making it as easy as possible.”

For more information, or to learn how to download the Routes to Recovery app, visit cefls.libguides.com/addiction/routes-to-recovery.

STATE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

New York Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez brief local officials in Plattsburgh last month about state efforts to expand drug addiction treatment options.

As part of the $200 million the state has allocated this year to combat the crisis, those efforts will include a peer counselor program, the creation of 24/7 treatment options, mobile treatment clinics and more.

But the state’s initiatives could be in jeopardy as Congress continues to weigh a possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Cuts to Medicaid would mean two-thirds of the budget that goes toward substance abuse treatment could be at risk, according to OASAS.