Tri-County Nursing Home Auxiliary to disband

NORTH CREEK | The board of directors of the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home Auxiliary announced the auxiliary is dissolving after some 45 years of service due to the sale of the not-for-profit nursing home to Post Acute Partners, who are operating it as Elderwood at North Creek.

By law, for-profit businesses cannot be financially supported by donations.

Nancy W. Shaw, president of the auxiliary, said financial support was one of the main functions of the auxiliary.

The auxiliary donated $5,000 for a new bus for the nursing home to provide transportation for residents on outings, as well as for the purchase of wheelchairs.

The organization also established a gift shop for residents, which began carrying used items until auxiliary members found sources for reasonably-priced new items, such as leather goods, gloves and jewelry.

Eventually, their inventory increased, especially after the auxiliary was able to start buying items wholesale with which to stock the gift shop.

The auxiliary also hosted bingo, took residents on trips, and held the “Lunch Bunch” several times per year, providing lunch for the residents.

Additional services included birthday and holiday parties, blood drives, fundraisers, flea markets and sales designed to benefit residents.

At present, the auxiliary has a $6,000 surplus in its account.

“The balance will go to the residents council to be put into an account under the residents’ control and to be used for their benefit,” board member Judy Monroe said.

At last count, there were about 50 members of the auxiliary, many of whom would continue to be volunteers.

Shaw wished to thank the members who supported the nursing home over more than four decades, and who will continue to support the nursing home.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

Elderwood at North Creek will be holding a reception for anyone interested in volunteering at the nursing home facility, on Wednesday, April 18, at 3 p.m.

Opportunities include things as simple as sitting and visiting with residents. Activities Director Jamie Reynolds said the nursing home would be honoring its current volunteers and welcoming anyone interested in being a volunteer.