Tri-County Nursing Home now part of Elderwood system

× Expand File Photo The Adirondack Tri-Country Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center is now Elderwood at North Creek. The nursing home was purchased by Elderwood’s parent company Post Acute Partners out of New York City. Business director Anna Foy with Elderwood said the company hopes to keep the current administration and care staff, while upgrading the facility and services.

NORTH CREEK | The Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home is now Elderwood at North Creek after being sold.

Post Acute Partners paid $2.8 million for the facility plus another $180,000 for operating interests.

The deal became effective on Jan. 22.

Anna Foy, director of business development with Elderwood, said the company has facilities in western and central New York, and in Rhode Island.

“We are mainly focused in New York state. Our first in the North Country is in Lake Placid, and North Creek is adding to it,” Foy said.

While part of a larger group of elder care facilities, each building is its own entity, she said.

“We work with the facility and staff, invest in what is there, and make it better.”

Foy said the existing staff members are the ones who have been providing care for a long time, and Elderwood intends to keep them on.

“This really this should be a seamless change for that facility,” Foy said.

Hal Payne, who was the administrator for Tri-County, is remaining on the staff, but would now be working with Mark Walker, the regional administrator, who is the director at the Uihlein facility in Lake Placid.

“It’s really about what he (Payne) would like to be with the organization,” Foy said.

Elderwood will also acquire the Heritage Commons Residential care facility at Ticonderoga, and Walker would help director that facility, and North Creek, working with the current staff and administration.

“We want to maintain the quality and invest in the building and staff and offer the services needed, partnering with the community and hospital - not blow everything up and start over,” Foy said. “We intend to keep as many individuals who work there as possible.”

Elderwood will continue to work with the Hudson Headwaters Health Network to provide physician services at in North Creek.

The North Creek nursing home is an 82-bed facility. Elderwood facilities generally range from 80 to 115 beds, with two facilities having 200 beds.

Foy said Elderwood would look at the needs of the North Creek facility, as they do whenever they take over a facility, to see what improvements need to be made.