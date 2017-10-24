Trick or Treat on Safety Street returns

× Expand Jupiterimages Getty Images Trick or Treat on Safety Street will return to Plattsburgh’s Crete Civic Center on Oct. 27.

PLATTSBURGH | Halloween is meant to be scary for children — not for their parents.

That’s the premise of the City of Plattsburgh’s annual “Trick or Treat on Safety Street” event, now in its 14th year.

Removed from the dangers of traffic, strangers or “tainted candy,” kids will be have the opportunity to circle around the Crete Civic Center to collect their sugary loot on Oct. 27.

Last year the event drew around 4,500 children and parents to the Crete Center, according to Program Coordinator Justyn Gordon, and similar numbers are expected this year.

Trick or Treat on Safety Street is put on every year through community sponsorships and the work of City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department staff.

As of Monday, eight businesses had signed up to sponsor houses, according to Gordon. Over 20 were expected to sign on by Oct. 27.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a “home” during the event are encouraged to contact the Community Development office at 518-536-7458 or eventsintern@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

The annual Trick or Treat on Safety Street event at Plattsburgh’s Crete Civic Center is slated for Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.