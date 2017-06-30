Trolley service returns to Warrensburg

× Expand Flicker user duluoz cats via Creative Commons Licensing The chief form of public transportation for the Queen Village in the early 1900s is returning to Warrensburg this summer.

The trolley service that now runs in the summer between Glens Falls and Lake George now extends to Warrensburg six days per week.

Greater Glens Falls Transit will be routing three trolley buses per day, Sundays through Saturdays, from Lake George to Warrensburg. They leave Beach Road in the village at 9:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. headed to Warrensburg, arriving there about 20 minutes afterwards.

The trolley stop in Lake George is located beside the Steel Pier. In Warrensburg, the stop is located on Richards Avenue beside the Warrensburg Health Center on Main St.

Trolleys are to leave Warrensburg at 9:40 a.m., 2:40 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. on those six days.

The fare will be $2 one way, and passengers riding between Warrensburg and Lake George can transfer to take a trolley to Queensbury and Glens Falls for 50 cents more. This service between Lake George and Queensbury/Glens Falls — with trolleys running daily every 20 minutes — is a popular route, particularly with foreign workers, for shopping, appointments and commuting to work.

The transit agency also offers trips many times daily from Lake George to Bolton Landing.

Scott Sopczyk, transportation director for Greater Glens Falls Transit, said this week that this extension of service to Warrensburg is a pilot program that runs through Labor Day. This fall, his agency will be evaluating the ridership and deciding whether to offer it again next year, he said.

Several years ago, Greater Glens Falls Transit ran a trolley from Lake George to Thurman Station to meet trains headed to North Creek on the Saratoga-North Creek Railway. The service, provided in conjunction with the railway to boost tourist train ridership, was discontinued at the end of that summer for lack of passengers.

These two recent trolley initiatives have reminded many of how the Hudson Valley Railway trolley, operating between 1902 and 1927, linked Warrensburg and Lake George to Glens Falls, Troy, Albany and Schenectady. Between Lake George and Warrensburg, the trolley line ran parallel to state Rte 9, and portions of the rail bed still exist today.

In the decades that have followed, public transportation out of Warrensburg has been virtually non-existent.

In spring 2015, Warrensburg Entrepreneur Ash Anand proposed a bus service several times daily from Queensbury and Glens Falls, and the initiative was hailed at a town meeting. This proposal became mired in regulatory issues, and was never realized.

For further details on the new trolley service, call 792-1086.