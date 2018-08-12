Tromblee’s greenhouse changes hands

× Sylvia Tromblee and Renee Scuderi share a bond built over the green house and craft store near Crown Point. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | For nearly 20 years, Sylvia and Bob Tromblee have poured heart and soul into Tromblee’s Greenhouse and Gift Shop.

So when the time came for retirement — or as Sylvia calls it, personal repurposing — it was not a business that they wanted to sell to just anyone.

Fortunately, they didn’t have to.

Last month, the Tromblee’s torch was passed to Renee Scuderi who, with help from her husband Dan, will maintain and build onto the business.

Renee has already learned the ropes, working in the greenhouse and hunting down antiques with Sylvia throughout New England.

Greenhouses are so lovely, all blossoms and boughs, that it’s easy to forget that maintaining one is no easy task.

“It’s a tough business, and a lot of hard work,” Sylvia said. “I kept asking Renee, are you sure you want to do this?”

In 2001, the Tromblees bought the business, which was in sorry shape.

“It was in total disrepair; the greenhouses were falling down,” Sylvia said. But the flowers and shrubs grew, and so did the business.

Sylvia said she’s enjoyed the parries with Mother Nature and watching gardening trends come and go.

For example, where trays of bedding plants used to sell, today customers have less time for such hands-on activity.

Instead, they will drop off containers in the fall and pick them up in the spring with a new array of thriving plants.

“It’s instant gratification for the summer people,” Sylvia said.

Above all, she said it was a goal to make the shop “feel homey and comfortable. People always stop in and say, ‘I could live here.’”

“Because that’s what we do,” Renee joked.

Renee said it was always her dream to have a gift shop, and after 16 years in the banking business it was time to take the plunge.

She began to work at Tromblee’s part time two years ago, and she and Sylvia developed a bond and a sense of trust.

“This is going to be a huge undertaking, but Sylvia has promised to help me out,” she said.

Much will continue to be the same, with perhaps an expanded gift shop and a continuation of Pam Lemza’s “Make and Take” art classes, as well as some new events.

“I want people to feel free to stop and visit, and to develop friendships,” Renee said. “I want to continue what Sylvia and Bob have made here over the years, and make them proud.”