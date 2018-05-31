Troop B holds Memorial Day

× Expand Keith Lobdell Wayne Davison and his daughter, Kendall (background), play Taps at the Troop B Memorial services May 23.

RAY BROOK | Current and retired members of Troop B of the New York State Police came together to remember those who had gone before them in the annual Memorial Day service last week.

“It’s just great to see the old guys and reminisce about different things that happened over the years,” said Phil Arsenault, a retired trooper.

“To have these guys come here and stay around to meet with each other and the current troopers now, it’s just amazing,” said Troop B Commander John Tibbitts. “These are the ones we refer to when we talk about being set upon the backs of giants.”

A collection of retired officers took their usual place on the lawn of the Troop B headquarters for the ceremony, facing the building and the new memorial area that was unveiled last year.

In front were the names of current and former officers who have served in Troop B since 1920, while in a ring above those names were memorialized those who were killed on-duty within Troop B.

“Fourteen of our ranks made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tibbitts said. “Our collective wish is that no other stone will have to be placed there.”