Troop B officers honored for heroism

× Expand Troopers Michael Kohan (left) and Roger Lind (right).

ALBANY | The New York State Police have honored a pair of Troop B Troopers who went above and beyond the call of duty, risking their lives to save a snowmobiler who went through the ice in the Tri-Lakes area.

Troopers Michael S. Kohan, stationed in Tupper Lake and Trooper Roger W. Lind, stationed in Indian Lake, were awarded the Superintendent’s Commendation Award during the 42 annual New York State Police Annual Awards Day Ceremony held May 30 at the New York State Police Academy in Albany.

“Recipients of the Superintendent’s Commendation Awards are selected from the many members who have received letters of commendation from the superintendent during the past year,” said Superintendent George P. Beach II. “The awards presented today recognize the recipients’ outstanding performance of duty and exceptional contribution to the New York State Police.”

Kohan and Lind responded to an emergency call Feb. 17, where they attempted to rescue a snowmobiler who had fallen through the ice on Long Lake in Hamilton County.

Kohan was first onto the ice, and during the rescue attempt, also became submerged in the freezing water for roughly seven minutes.

Trooper Lind arrived and took decisive action, officials said. With help from the Indian Lake Fire and Rescue, Lind was able to rescue both Kohan and the initial victim.