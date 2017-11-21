Trooper arrested after domestic incident

GUILDERLAND | On Nov. 14, New York State Police Troop G Commander Maj. Robert Patnaud announced the arrest of Jonathan L. Quinn, 39, of Delanson, after an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred on Nov. 8.

Quinn is a nine-year veteran of the New York State Police currently assigned as a trooper to Troop G. He was suspended from duty after his arrest.

According to a press release issued by Patnaud, on Nov. 8 Quinn was allegedly engaged in an argument with the victim and threw a piece of jewelry that struck the victim above the right eye causing a laceration and bruising.

Quinn was charged with assault in the third degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Knox Court and released on his own recognizance, with his next court date being Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.