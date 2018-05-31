Troopers seek help in finding missing Jay woman

× Expand Photo provided Denise Ann McShane went missing from her Jay home on Wednesday.

JAY | New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 51 year-old woman who went missing in the Town of Jay.

Denise Ann McShane of Jay was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday when she left her residence to go on a walk. She was last seen by a family member, according to Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.

McShane is described as being 5’6”, and approximately 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, McShane was wearing blue jeans, a two-tone blue shirt, a gray sweatshirt and black Under Armour sneakers.

Fleishman said McShane has a health condition for which she takes medicine, and they have reason to believe she does not have that medication with her.

Those with any information are asked to call New York State Police at 518-873-2750.