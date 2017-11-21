Troopers, sheriff’s deputies graduate from Crisis Intervention Team training

× Twelve members of the New York State Police and Essex County Sheriff’s Office graduated from Crisis Intervention Team training on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis, New York. Photo by Pete DeMola

LEWIS | People aren’t always at their best during encounters with law enforcement.

But while police may be dispatched to handle an incident, it isn’t always a law enforcement issue, but rather a mental health one.

That’s the concept underpinning Crisis Intervention Team training.

Six state troopers and six Essex County sheriff’s deputies graduated from the week-long program last Friday at the Essex County Public Safety Building.

“The purpose of this initiative is to enhance crisis intervention services by improving how the criminal justice and behavioral health systems identify and handle individuals experiencing mental health-related crises within our community,” said Essex County Director of Mental Health Steve Valley.

People with specific behavioral health needs — including those grappling with substance abuse or mental illness — may not respond to police in a rational manner when engaged in a mental health crisis, explained Don Kamin, director of the Institute for Police, Mental Health and Community Collaboration in Rochester.

This can lead to unnecessary conflict with first responders.

The goal in crisis response training is to minimize times when law enforcement must be first responders to a crisis, instead diverting suspects to mental health agencies for the proper treatment.

“It’s not a get out of jail free card,” Kamin said.

But when they do have to respond, law enforcement must be equipped to have the knowledge, skills and support to assess and de-escalate the situation.

A major component is slowing down to “correct and direct” when arriving on-scene, and listening to individuals in distress before making that connection, Kamin said.

Every law enforcement officer has basic de-escalation skills as part of their training, he said, and the course builds upon those.

Grads are awarded a specialized status, not unlike SCUBA or search and rescue units.

But it’s not for everyone.

“We want people who have the passion, and the compassion, and have the patience to deal with some of these many challenging issues in the community,” he said.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the Essex County Mental Health Department and the New York State Police have been working for months on the initiative, which is sponsored by the state Office of Mental Health.