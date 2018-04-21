Troopers still work missing persons cases

File photo
RAY BROOK | New York State Police Troop B is still looking for the clues that can solve a pair of missing person cases.
Last week, New York State Police sent out a “Cold Case Tuesday” report concerning the missing persons case of Hakan Karacay, a 28 year-old immigrant from Turkey who left his New Jersey residence on Sept. 20, 1999, at approximately 5 p.m.
On Sept. 25, 1999, New York State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle located by a citizen on Wells Hill Road in Lewis.
Responding troopers located an unattended 1989 Mazda 626, which was believed to be operated by Karacay.
There were no signs of foul play at the scene where the vehicle was located. An extensive ground search, which included aviation and K-9 assets, was conducted by the New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police.
When police were notified his disappearance, family members described Karacay as suffering from depression and was dependent on medication which he failed to take with him.
“Karacay was never located and no information or evidence has been developed to determine, if in fact. Karacay had driven the vehicle to that location on Wells Hill Road in Lewis,” said Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.
To date, Karacay, described as being 6’2” and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, remains the subject of an active missing person investigation.
“We are working this investigation actively with the Clifton Police Department, where Hakan was from,” said Fleishman. Clifton police received the missing persons report from family members Sept. 21, 1999.
TUPPER LAKE CASE
Fleishman said the investigation also remains open on the search for Tupper Lake resident Colin Gillis, who was last reported seen around 1:45 a.m. the morning of March 12, 2012, walking
between Tupper Lake and Piercefield.
“We continue to work this case, as well as the Karacay case, and continue to pursue leads that come in. These are all active and we still get calls concerning the cases and continue to speak with the families and the original witnesses.”
At the time of his dissonance, the 18-year-old Tupper Lake graduate and Brockport University
student left his home at approximately 5:45 p.m. to attend a party in the Piercefield area.
“Patty and I had just had dinner with him,” said Colin’s father, John Gillis, at the time. “He was pumped up about seeing his friends and joking about how this was the 2012 reunion. It was normal for him to go out and see friends. We were laughing and having a good time, like we always do with Colin.”
The investigation started the morning of March 12, spearheaded by members of the New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation and Tupper Lake Police. Along with authorities, a host of family, friends and volunteers took to the woods and streams throughout the area to try and find Gillis, with as many as 404 volunteers coming out in one day.
Searchers combed over Paskungameh Road in Tupper Lake, and the area of State Route 3 near the Franklin/St. Lawrence county line. During the investigation, personal property of Colin’s was located near the county line.
At the time of Colin’s disappearance, he measured 6 feet in height and weighed approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair in a short, crew cut style. He was last seen wearing red colored, Nike Air high-top sneakers (Size 10); Levi boot-cut jeans (Size 34/32); and a medium, white with blue stripes American Eagle brand V-neck shirt. On the night he disappeared, Colin likely possessed a red/black L.L. Bean reversible coat and an orange L.L. Bean backpack.
Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Lewis at 518-873-2750.