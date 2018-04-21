Troopers still work missing persons cases

× Expand File photo

RAY BROOK | New York State Police Troop B is still looking for the clues that can solve a pair of missing person cases.

Last week, New York State Police sent out a “Cold Case Tuesday” report concerning the missing persons case of Hakan Karacay, a 28 year-old immigrant from Turkey who left his New Jersey residence on Sept. 20, 1999, at approximately 5 p.m.

On Sept. 25, 1999, New York State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle located by a citizen on Wells Hill Road in Lewis.

Responding troopers located an unattended 1989 Mazda 626, which was believed to be operated by Karacay.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene where the vehicle was located. An extensive ground search, which included aviation and K-9 assets, was conducted by the New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police.

When police were notified his disappearance, family members described Karacay as suffering from depression and was dependent on medication which he failed to take with him.

“Karacay was never located and no information or evidence has been developed to determine, if in fact. Karacay had driven the vehicle to that location on Wells Hill Road in Lewis,” said Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.

To date, Karacay, described as being 6’2” and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, remains the subject of an active missing person investigation.

“We are working this investigation actively with the Clifton Police Department, where Hakan was from,” said Fleishman. Clifton police received the missing persons report from family members Sept. 21, 1999.

TUPPER LAKE CASE

Fleishman said the investigation also remains open on the search for Tupper Lake resident Colin Gillis, who was last reported seen around 1:45 a.m. the morning of March 12, 2012, walking

between Tupper Lake and Piercefield.

“We continue to work this case, as well as the Karacay case, and continue to pursue leads that come in. These are all active and we still get calls concerning the cases and continue to speak with the families and the original witnesses.”