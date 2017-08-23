Truck route may dissolve soon

× Grove and College streets in Port Henry are part of a residential truck route that many would like to see go away. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Port Henry’s infamous truck route through residential streets may be on its last legs.

Following a fatal truck crash in 1974, the Port Henry Village Board created a truck route off steep Broad Street that followed College and Grove streets out to Main Street about a half-mile south of the Broad Street intersection.

But residents of those streets, especially narrow Grove Street, which has only partial sidewalks, have been asking for removal of the truck route out of safety concerns.

The now-defunct village board took no action, but now that the village has dissolved, the Moriah Town Council has been more receptive to the proposal.

Grove Street resident Harold Bigelow recently presented the council with a petition signed by residents along the route.

Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said that simply removing the truck route signs might solve the issue.

He said it appears the truck route off Broad Street hill was never even officially established by the now-defunct Village of Port Henry.

“We can’t find a resolution where the village board established the truck route,” Scozzafava said at a recent town meeting. “Some homeowners on Grove and College (streets) would like to see that truck route taken out. We’re sending tractor-trailers through the area.”

He said he found the authority over the route rested with the town board, not Town Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson, as had initially been believed.

“I don’t think we should get into establishing truck routes,” Scozzafava said. “Jamie has asked that we wait until we do more signs at the top (of Broad Street). It’s going to be our call.”

Scozzafava said the town should just take the signs down.

“At least get more signage at the top of the hill,” Wilson said. “If a truck is having trouble they’re not going to make that turn anyway.”

He said he’ll talk to County Highway Superintendent Chris Garrow about the signage, since Broad Street is a county road.

“If the board decides to pull down the signs, you (Wilson) can pull them down,” Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava said mechanical brakes on trucks have improved since the 1970s.

“I don’t feel Grove Street is an appropriate truck route,” he said. “When a truck pulls out (from Grove Street) to go south it is impossible without putting the cab of the truck in the northbound lane. It’s a tough situation.

“I’d take the signs down and let a truck (driver) decide.”

Bigalow pointed out that by the time a truck without brakes got to College Street it would be too late.

“If a truck has brake trouble on Broad Street it won’t be able to turn on College Street,” he said.