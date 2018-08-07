Trump administration rolls out ‘skimpy’ health care plans; candidates react

× Expand File photo New rules issued by the Trump administration will allow the sale of “skimpy” health care plans that do not adhere to Obamacare requirements.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Trump administration last week issued new insurance rules that will allow patients to purchase health care plans originally designed for short-term use.

The so-called “skimpy” health care plans are not required to comply with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, and are not required to cover prescription drugs, maternity care or pre-existing conditions.

The plans will be available for 12 months at a time, up from the current 90 days, and follow an executive order signed by President Trump last October that directed agencies to broaden access to health care while reducing costs.

‘STAGGERING’ COMPETITION

“These plans aren’t for everyone,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar. “But they can provide a much more affordable option for millions of the forgotten men and women left out by the current system.”

About 200,000 people are estimated to purchase the policies next year, according to the agency, a number projected to reach 1.6 million in a half-decade.

Trump said the measure will lead to increased health care choices, providing a more inexpensive alternative to those who cannot afford to purchase insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.

“The competition will be staggering,” Trump said in televised remarks. “Insurance companies will be fighting to get every person signed up. You’ll get such low prices for such great care.”

But Democrats criticized the measures as an end-run around Obamacare, which Republicans have spent the better part of a decade trying to dismantle.

“The Republicans’ agenda is to inflict higher costs on sick Americans just to hand tax breaks to big corporations and billionaires,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a statement.

CHIPPING AWAY

The new options come one year after Republicans failed at numerous attempts to repeal President Obama’s namesake legislation.

Since then, the GOP-led Congress and White House has chipped away at the law by terminating subsidies for insurers and “slashing federal spending on advertising and in-person help to encourage consumers to sign up through insurance marketplaces created by the law,” according to the Washington Post.

Last year’s Republican-penned tax bill also eliminated the individual mandate requiring people to purchase insurance.

While applauded by the Trump administration, independent studies by the Urban Institute and Avalere Health contend the White House’s efforts will increase costs for health care purchased on the individual market — including double-digit rises in premiums that went into effect earlier this year.

Doctors and patient advocacy groups also say the short-term plans could undermine the exchange by leading to an exodus of younger, healthier consumers, a measure echoed by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The new rules go into effect in 60 days.

STEFANIK REACTS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted to repeal Obamacare last year, and has long blasted the legislation as “failing” and driving up costs.

Stefanik’s office dismissed the argument that the Trump’s administration’s actions are increasing costs, echoing remarks the lawmaker made at a town hall forum in Moriah last April.

“I would say that it’s the ACA that is driving up health care costs on families and businesses in the North Country, and that’s why Congresswoman Stefanik voted to replace it with a plan that would have lowered costs,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

The short-term plans join rules issued by the U.S. Department of Labor in June making it easier for small companies to band together to purchase “association health plans” and sell them to the self-employed.

Like the “skimpy” plans, providers would be allowed to bypass certain Obamacare requirements, including plans offering comprehensive coverage.

While premiums would be lower, so would the coverage.

Stefanik supports both measures, and praised the executive orders as solutions that would ultimately lower costs.

“Allowing employers to pool together and purchase insurance across state lines is commonsense and will allow more people to access affordable coverage,” Stefanik said in a statement.

The sophomore lawmaker last month also voted to postpone the health insurance tax, which Republicans contend increases costs, and to loosen restrictions on health savings accounts.

OPPONENTS WEIGH IN

Three months from the midterm elections, Stefanik appears to see her health care record as an positive, and is increasingly touting her record on the campaign trail, including legislation she authored to repeal the 2.3 percent tax on medical devices, which passed the House last month.

The measure was cheered by manufacturers in the district who contended the fee kneecapped innovation and job growth, including those in Warren County’s “catheter valley.”

Stefanik was also lauded by a statewide health care group in June for her work to avert a funding cliff facing community health centers nationwide.

But Democrats have knocked Stefanik’s track record, with many singling out her vote to repeal Obamacare last May as the original sin that galvanized the grassroots progressive movement to deny her a third term.

Since year’s vote, the issue has never burned too far from the surface, and protests continue to be common across the district.

Tedra Cobb, who is challenging Stefanik in this fall’s midterm elections, criticized the skimpy plans.

“Northern New York loses and lobbyists, insurance and drug companies win again,” Cobb told The Sun in an email.

Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn also derided the measure as “going in the wrong direction.”

“My vision is world-class health services for all,” Kahn said. “I don’t care what it’s called. I’ve called for a roadmap for universal health care.”

STATE ACTION

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been positioning New York as a bulwark against federal policies and ordered the state Department of Financial Services to reject efforts by insurers participating in the state exchange to increase premiums in the wake of the repeal of the individual mandate.

Proposed rate hikes would result in an increase of $1,500 per policy, Cuomo said last week.

“If we allowed that rate increase to go through, it would be hundreds of millions of dollars as a bonanza to the private insurance companies,” Cuomo said. “Insurance premiums must be based on actual cost and not political manipulations.”

Despite Republican efforts to chip away at the legislation, the majority of Americans back Obamacare, according to a Axios/SurveyMonkey poll released last week.

The poll shows 59 percent of adults surveyed would like to see Obamacare stand or be bolstered.

Fifty-seven percent of adults do not approve of Trump’s policies on health care.