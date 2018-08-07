Trump to appear with Stefanik at Fort Drum

× Expand File photo President Trump will visit Fort Drum next week, Rep. Elise Stefanik announced on Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | President Trump has accepted Rep. Elise Stefanik’s invitation to visit Fort Drum and plans to appear at the military base next week.

Trump will sign the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes defense spending and other department priorities, at the base next Monday, Stefanik announced on Tuesday.

“I am honored that President Trump has accepted my invitation to visit Fort Drum and the brave men and women of the 10th Mountain Division on Monday,” said Stefanik in a statement.

Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Chair of the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, invited Trump to visit the facility last March.

“I am proud of the partnership with this administration to begin rebuilding our military and the president’s visit is an important opportunity to highlight this achievement and to thank our men and women in uniform for their service,” Stefanik said. “I look forward to welcoming President Trump to Fort Drum and continuing to work to ensure our troops have the resources they need to keep us safe.”

Trump will deliver remarks during his visit, his first to upstate New York as president, according to a White House official.

Neither Stefanik's office or the White House provided additional details.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser for Rep. Claudia Tenney in the Utica area, Politico reported.

The president last visited upstate New York in April 2016 ahead of the Republican primary, holding a campaign rally in Plattsburgh, among other locations.

“We’re thrilled about Trump and couldn’t be happier about it,” said former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham, a political pundit and radio host who is supportive of the president.

Trump swept the North Country in 2016, beating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 11 of the 12 counties in New York's 21st Congressional District.

Graham said he was pleased Stefanik will appear with the commander-in-chief.

“I think you gotta stand with him,” he said. “I think he’s popular. It’s certainly an honor for Fort Drum and New York state, although I’m sure Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s not too happy about it."

Cuomo appeared Tuesday in Saranac Lake to announce an economic development initiative before Trump’s upcoming visit was made public.

But earlier that morning, he issued an open letter to New York’s congressional delegation urging them to work to overturn the federal tax law, citing the negative impact to state homeowners as a result of the partial repeal of the state and local tax deduction.

Stefanik, a Republican, has walked a fine line between support of the president and distancing himself from some of his more controversial comments and policies.

While she agrees with the president on GOP orthodoxy like increasing military spending, cutting regulations and dismantling the Affordable Care Act, Stefanik has broken with Trump in other areas, including his efforts to undermine the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the GOP tax plan and immigration policy.