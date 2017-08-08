Tuition rates up at Clinton Community College

× Expand Clinton Community College

PLATTSBURGH — Full-time students at Clinton Community College (CCC) could see a $344 tuition hike this semester.

Citing low enrollment and declining state aid, CCC President Ray DiPasquale proposed the increase as part of the college’s $13.6 million budget plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

For out of state full-time students, the tuition hike would amount to $400. For part-time students, the increase would range from $15-17 per credit hour, depending on their residency.

“We hope to stabilize tuition and look to limited increases in the next two years,” said CCC Vice President for Administration and Finance Lisa Shovan.

‘HAUNTED’ BY DECLINING STATE AID

Shovan said that the biggest contributing factor to this tuition hike is declining state aid.

Clinton Community College isn’t the only public college suffering from declining funding.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, this is a nationwide trend: after adjusting for inflation, funding for public two- and four- year colleges last year was $8.7 billion below what it was just before the recession.

“We’ve been haunted by the base aid rate,” Shovan said.

According to Shovan, the college’s state aid this year will decline by $274,374, or 8.1 percent.

“Because of that, the burden is being put on the students,” she said.

LOW ENROLLMENT

DiPasquale said that full-time enrollment last year was the lowest it has been in recent memory.

Projected enrollment for the 2017-18 fiscal year is 956 students, according to the budget plan, a 41 percent decline from 2010-11.

“We’re seeing more part-time students and a decline in full-time students,” DiPasquale told legislators. “It has a lot to do with the economy.”

While retaining students from Clinton County, CCC is hoping to attract more students from neighboring Essex and Franklin counties, said Shovan.

The school is also hoping to entice more international students to enroll.

Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9) asked if the tuition increase could have had any impact on enrollment.

“No,” said DiPasquale. “We’re confident it won’t impact enrollment.”

As for the impact on enrollment from the Excelsior Scholarship — the state’s new free tuition program — DiPasquale is unsure.