Tuition rates up at Clinton Community College

Clinton Community College
PLATTSBURGH — Full-time students at Clinton Community College (CCC) could see a $344 tuition hike this semester.
Citing low enrollment and declining state aid, CCC President Ray DiPasquale proposed the increase as part of the college’s $13.6 million budget plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
For out of state full-time students, the tuition hike would amount to $400. For part-time students, the increase would range from $15-17 per credit hour, depending on their residency.
“We hope to stabilize tuition and look to limited increases in the next two years,” said CCC Vice President for Administration and Finance Lisa Shovan.
‘HAUNTED’ BY DECLINING STATE AID
Shovan said that the biggest contributing factor to this tuition hike is declining state aid.
Clinton Community College isn’t the only public college suffering from declining funding.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, this is a nationwide trend: after adjusting for inflation, funding for public two- and four- year colleges last year was $8.7 billion below what it was just before the recession.
“We’ve been haunted by the base aid rate,” Shovan said.
According to Shovan, the college’s state aid this year will decline by $274,374, or 8.1 percent.
“Because of that, the burden is being put on the students,” she said.
LOW ENROLLMENT
DiPasquale said that full-time enrollment last year was the lowest it has been in recent memory.
Projected enrollment for the 2017-18 fiscal year is 956 students, according to the budget plan, a 41 percent decline from 2010-11.
“We’re seeing more part-time students and a decline in full-time students,” DiPasquale told legislators. “It has a lot to do with the economy.”
While retaining students from Clinton County, CCC is hoping to attract more students from neighboring Essex and Franklin counties, said Shovan.
The school is also hoping to entice more international students to enroll.
Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9) asked if the tuition increase could have had any impact on enrollment.
“No,” said DiPasquale. “We’re confident it won’t impact enrollment.”
As for the impact on enrollment from the Excelsior Scholarship — the state’s new free tuition program — DiPasquale is unsure.
Because it was signed into law just this spring, the Excelsior Scholarship will not have an impact on the 2017-18 fiscal year.
“The impact of the Excelsior Scholarship, at this point, is unknown,” he said.
COUNTY CONTRIBUTION
CCC asked for a $175,000 increase in funding from the county.
This would put appropriation from Clinton County at $2,872,132, or 21 percent.
Overall, the school has reduced expenditures by $1.3 million since 2012, said DiPasquale.
Shovan and DiPasquale presented the college’s budget proposal before the county’s finance subcommittee on Aug. 2. The Clinton County Board of Legislators will vote on the plan on Aug. 9, after this edition went to print.
Paul Grasso, CEO of the Development Corporation, appeared at the county’s subcommittee meeting to voice his support for the college’s plan.
“I think their request for additional funds from the county is reasonable,” he said.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas also voiced his support for the plan.
“The college is going through a challenging transition,” he said, before motioning toward DiPasquale, who has served as president of the college for the past six months. “But this college has the right leadership.”
Multiple legislators voiced their support for the college’s proposal.
“I think this is a turning point year at Clinton Community College,” said Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8). “Go forward and hit some home runs.”
Clinton Community College’s new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM), a 30,000 square-foot facility billed as a regional hub for manufacturing education, will open on Aug. 28.
The school will soon kickstart a naming campaign.
DiPasquale is hoping to raise $3 million through the campaign, which will go toward the institute’s future equipment needs.
Douglas praised the IAM as a major draw for manufacturing facilities.
“There’s one question we get asked by these companies,” he said. “How will we meet their workforce needs?
“(With Norsk Titanium,) the key to building confidence was the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.”
“Our curriculum is based on what businesses say they need, rather than what we think they need,” said DiPasquale. “The opportunities are endless. We’re going to do everything we can to make (the county) proud.”