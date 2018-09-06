Tuition up at CCC

× Expand File photo Clinton Community College’s 2018-19 budget proposal was approved by the legislature last week.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature last week unanimously approved Clinton Community College’s fiscal plan for the 2018-19 school year.

As part of the new $13.1 million budget, student tuition will increase by 9 percent overall, county taxpayers will contribute $2,872,133 to the school — $1 more than last year — and 12 vacant positions at the college will remain unfilled.

All of the above is a concentrated effort to balance the school’s budget amidst declining enrollment and state aid, according to Clinton Community College (CCC) President Ray DiPasquale.

Though in the last state budget the legislature adopted a $100 increase in the base aid rate, the state’s projected share of the CCC budget, $2.8 million, is $242,832 less than last year.

“It’s basically to offset state cuts to our budget,” CCC President Ray DiPasquale told The Sun. “In order to keep the level of education and the quality of education that students expect, we have to have that tuition increase.”

For full-time, in-state students, the tuition increase amounts to $418; for full-time, out of state students, an increase of $864. That puts tuition at $5,062 for resident students and $10,464 for non-residents. Part-time tuition per-credit will increase $17 (from $194 to $211) for residents and $36 (from $400 to $436) for non-residents.

The school first presented their budget to the Clinton County Legislature in early August, and a public hearing on the proposal set for Aug. 22 garnered no public input.

Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9) reiterated his support for the college’s administration and budget planning after the legislature’s unanimous approval last week.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve been able to do as a community,” Rosenquest said.

In neighboring Essex County, the board of supervisors also recently approved this year’s $13.3 million budget for North Country Community College.