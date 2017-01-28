Tuning into MSNews at Northeastern Clinton

× Expand Photo provided The MSNews Team

CHAMPLAIN — Ready to hear what’s going on at Northeastern Clinton Central School?

Tune into MSNews, brought to you by the middle school students.

Every Monday, each classroom turns to a television to see what’s going on around the school, from sporting events to club fundraisers.

Besides the news, the 20-person MSNews crew creates a wide variety of skits to entertain viewers and teach lessons on school etiquette, such as how to act in the hallways.

This Monday, NCCS middle-schooler Amy Romat wrote and featured in a skit on the school’s cell phone policy. No texting during class was one of the messages portrayed.

The eighth-grader has participated in several skits and served as an anchor in the approximate 3-minute show since the first airing in October.

“I joined this club because it brings out my creativity,” she said, “which is the side of me I like the most.”

The student-run organization was started by middle school teacher James Bracy at the beginning of the school year as a way to help students build confidence, relationships and skills, including videography and writing.

“We wanted to give the kids that were quiet more of a voice,” he said.

The videos not only include students, but teachers and other staff as well — all of which were made by using existing school equipment.

The future goal, Bracy said, is to make these videos open to the public so that everyone can know what’s going on not only at NCCS, but in the community as well.

“We try to pull in as many people as we can, especially for the skits,” he said. “We really want everyone to be involved.”

Establishing a channel on YouTube where people can subscribe and keep updated on NCCS news is one task Bracy wants to complete sometime before the end of the school year.

In the meantime, Bracy is looking new young aspiring journalists, like Romat, to join the club.

“I don’t know what I want to do when I get older,” she said. “But I do know that I love being a part of this club.”

The club meets every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. To sign up, email Bracy at jbracy@nccscougar.org. To view various news segments, visit www.nccscougar.org.