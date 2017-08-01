Turnout scant at National Grid rate increase hearing

× National Grid is proposing to raise their electric and gas rates beginning in April 2018. Paul Smith’s College VP of College Advancement Ray Agnew, pictured above, delivers comments in support of the increase at a state Public Services Commission hearing in Lake Placid on July 27, 2017. Photo by Pete DeMola

LAKE PLACID — National Grid wants to increase residential gas and electricity delivery rates by double-digits.

But a pair of a public hearings in Lake Placid last week attracted just a handful of speakers.

If the proposed hikes are approved by the state Public Service Commission, electricity delivery rates for residential customers will increase by 17.5 percent — and gas, 20.5 percent — effective on April 1, 2018.

The increases amount to monthly bill impacts of $8.93 for electricity customers using at least 600 kilowatt hours, or $8.70 for gas based on 77 therms used.

The rate hike would be the first in five years, said National Grid North Country Manager of Community and Customer Rich Burns.

The utility provider aims on phasing in the hikes via a three-year settlement, with tentative increases of five percent annually.

‘RESPONSIBLE’

Paul Smith’s College and Clarkson University both support the increases.

“We think it’s a response rate increase,” said Ray Agnew, Paul Smith’s Vice President for College Advancement.

National Grid has been a “great partner” and a “responsible corporate citizen,” Agnew testified at the hearing, citing grid build-outs in the Tri Lakes area and a campus-wide energy project that allowed the college to reduce their electric usage and carbon footprint.

Clarkson President Tony Collins cited similar projects at their campus in St. Lawrence County, and stressed the need for ongoing improvements to the electricity grid.

The increases would generate an additional $331 million for the provider, creating a revenue stream to fund much-needed research into renewables, Collins said.

“Clarkson’s partnership with National Grid and other entities in the development of the Potsdam microgrid are critical for the future development of solar and other renewable energy generation sources,” Collins wrote in a letter of support.

The proposed rate increase will allow National Grid to modernize their electricity and gas networks to “further enhance reliability and resiliency,” improve customer service — including programs to aid vulnerable customers — promote economic growth, and “integrate new technologies that support the demands of a modern energy system.”

The $2.7 billion in proposed upgrades also includes the installation of over 2 million “smart meters.”