Turnout scant at National Grid rate increase hearing

National Grid is proposing to raise their electric and gas rates beginning in April 2018. Paul Smith’s College VP of College Advancement Ray Agnew, pictured above, delivers comments in support of the increase at a state Public Services Commission hearing in Lake Placid on July 27, 2017.
LAKE PLACID — National Grid wants to increase residential gas and electricity delivery rates by double-digits.
But a pair of a public hearings in Lake Placid last week attracted just a handful of speakers.
If the proposed hikes are approved by the state Public Service Commission, electricity delivery rates for residential customers will increase by 17.5 percent — and gas, 20.5 percent — effective on April 1, 2018.
The increases amount to monthly bill impacts of $8.93 for electricity customers using at least 600 kilowatt hours, or $8.70 for gas based on 77 therms used.
The rate hike would be the first in five years, said National Grid North Country Manager of Community and Customer Rich Burns.
The utility provider aims on phasing in the hikes via a three-year settlement, with tentative increases of five percent annually.
‘RESPONSIBLE’
Paul Smith’s College and Clarkson University both support the increases.
“We think it’s a response rate increase,” said Ray Agnew, Paul Smith’s Vice President for College Advancement.
National Grid has been a “great partner” and a “responsible corporate citizen,” Agnew testified at the hearing, citing grid build-outs in the Tri Lakes area and a campus-wide energy project that allowed the college to reduce their electric usage and carbon footprint.
Clarkson President Tony Collins cited similar projects at their campus in St. Lawrence County, and stressed the need for ongoing improvements to the electricity grid.
The increases would generate an additional $331 million for the provider, creating a revenue stream to fund much-needed research into renewables, Collins said.
“Clarkson’s partnership with National Grid and other entities in the development of the Potsdam microgrid are critical for the future development of solar and other renewable energy generation sources,” Collins wrote in a letter of support.
The proposed rate increase will allow National Grid to modernize their electricity and gas networks to “further enhance reliability and resiliency,” improve customer service — including programs to aid vulnerable customers — promote economic growth, and “integrate new technologies that support the demands of a modern energy system.”
The $2.7 billion in proposed upgrades also includes the installation of over 2 million “smart meters.”
‘EXCESSIVE’
The American Association of Retired Persons is calling the proposed hikes “excessive” and containing questionable benefits for customers.
“National Grid’s proposal would result in the average customer’s electric and gas bills each increasing by over $100 each a year,” wrote David McNally, director of government affairs and advocacy for AARP New York, in a statement. “That’s over $200 more each year. Consumers need a break, not another increase to their utility bill.”
Seniors and those on a fixed income are already grappling with rising prescription drug costs and health insurance premiums, he said.
McNally, of Olmstedville, also questioned the investments in smart meters.
“While smart meters provide customers with data, they will likely do little to impact usage and will simply lead to higher bills,” he said.
The meters should instead be installed through a pilot program, he said.
National Grid initially proposed a larger hike in April, but reduced the number by $76 million last month.
Adjusted for inflation, natural gas delivery prices have held steady for more than a decade, according to the provider, and electricity prices are lower than they were in 2004.
The provider said they have been a good community partner, paying $15 million annually in tax to North Country municipalities, as well as contributing $4.2 million to regional businesses since 2003.
National Grid serves approximately 3.2 million customers in 37 counties statewide.
Lake Placid and Tupper Lake will not be impacted by the planned hikes because those localities have wholesale agreements with National Grid that see municipal utilities distribute the service to local customers.
But electric customers in towns across the North Country will be impacted, including large swatches of Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
The PSC held five public hearings across the state, with the final session Aug. 1 in Buffalo.
A planned hour-long information session was nixed at the afternoon session in Lake Placid due to the low public turnout.
But more than 150 comments have been posted online, most of which are against the proposed hikes.
“Enough is enough,” wrote one. “Upstate NYers are suffering. Please help protect us from this corporate greed.”
The state agency is required to render a decision on the rate request within 11 months.
To enter or view public comments, visit www.dps.ny.gov and enter the associated case numbers of 17-E-0238 and 17-G-0239.