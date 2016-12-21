Turnpike Wesleyan Church burgled, safe stolen

× Expand Photo via Facebook Pictured: the Turnpike Wesleyan Church in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — Authorities are investigating an early-morning burglary at the Turnpike Wesleyan Church in Plattsburgh.

Pastor Norman Mesel said he entered the Turnpike Wesleyan Church around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning to discover that the building had been broken into overnight.

Mesel said doors were left wide open, with every cabinet and desk looking as if they had been rummaged through, he said.

Mesel called the state police, who arrived around 9 a.m.

Investigators told Mesel it appeared the suspects likely accessed the church through the basement window below the sanctuary.

“It was my impression that they dragged the safe from the secretary’s office to my office, downstairs, then out the back door, where they loaded the safe into their truck,” Mesel told the Sun.

The perpetrators ignored computers and sound equipment.

"I’m under the impression they were looking for quick cash,” Mesel said.

But the safe didn’t contain any money — just deeds to church-owned properties and historical papers.

“There are certain things they took that we can’t replace,” Mesel said. “There are documents that date back to the founding of our church, and they’re the only copies.”

Friends and patrons of the church took to social media to express their dismay.

“Praying for you and our church,” wrote Plattsburgh resident Judy Pribis. “People have to be pretty desperate to sink to this level.”

Leona Fair said: “No respect for God’s house anymore. Praying God will convict them to return the safe and contents.”

Mesel said that it “felt like we’ve been violated,” but he’s thankful no one was hurt.

The incident may be a part of a broader crime spree.

The North Country Variety Market — also on Military Turnpike, less than two miles away — was also broken into overnight, said police. Perpetrators entered through the back door and stole money from inside.

Ron’s Corner Restaurant on Military Turnpike, too, was burgled on Tuesday, and suspects stole an unspecified amount of money.

The three break-ins occurred within a five-mile radius.

Sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 and 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, Guma's Family Restaurant in West Chazy — approximately 10 miles from the Turnpike Wesleyan Church — was also burgled, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Police said that they can't confirm the thefts are connected, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police at 563-3761. We’ll update this story with more information as it comes in.