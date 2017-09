INDIAN LAKE | A series of antique shows are coming to Indian Lake and Blue Mountain Lake next week.

The week-long Adirondack Mountains Antiques Show will kick off at the Indian Lake Central School on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 16, Adirondack Experience’s annual Antique Show and Sale will return to Blue Mountain Lake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit adkantiques.com or call Darrin Harr at 518-648-5112.