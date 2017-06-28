Two arrested for alleged drug trafficking, child endangerment

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Two city residents were arrested by Plattsburgh City Police on Tuesday in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation at 113 Cornelia Street.

PLATTSBURGH — Two city residents were arrested by Plattsburgh City Police on Tuesday in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation at 113 Cornelia Street.

Jamika Robinson and Rayquan Scott, both 21, were found in possession of $2,500 worth of crack cocaine and approximately $4,000 in drug-related currency, according to Plattsburgh City Police.

Robinson and Scott were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Upon arriving at the duo's apartment, police say they found a five month old baby in the presence of unsecured narcotics, leading to an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Robinson was committed to the Clinton County Jail under $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. Scott was also committed to the Clinton County Jail, under $20,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

After Plattsburgh City Police had arrested the two Cornelia Street residents, they received a report of a person inside the unoccupied apartment, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Evita Stacey, 33, of 7090 State Route 9 at the scene and charged her with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Stacey was committed to the Clinton County Jail under $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

"The Plattsburgh Police Department continues to work closely with the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office and area law enforcement agencies to combat the drug abuse issues our community continues to face on a daily basis," reads a news release from the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

Anyone with information from relating to suspicious activity, concerns on elevated traffic in a specific area or any other issue related to this topic, are encouraged to contact the Plattsburgh City Police at 563-3411.