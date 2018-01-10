Two arrested for drugs in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo provided From left, Ticonderoga Police Sgt. Dale Quesnel, K9 Tusko, and Patrolman Sean Mascarenas stand with four ounces of marijuana and $4,245 in cash found in a Port Henry’s man car after a traffic stop.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Town Police made two recent felony drug arrests as part of a continuing investigation into the town’s narcotics trafficking.

Tatyana Aksenenko, 31, Ticonderoga was arrested Dec. 29 for felony 3rd-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

This arrest was part of an on-going investigation, Chief Michael LaVallie said.

Aksenenko was processed and arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court. She was sent to Essex County Jail when she didn’t pay bail set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

This case was investigated by officers Mark Belden and Dennis Towne.

In another drug case, police allegedly found a Port Henry man with several ounces of marijuana and $4,245 in cash after a traffic stop.

On Jan. 1, at 7 p.m.., police stopped a vehicle for passing a red traffic signal on Montcalm Street.

The driver, Daniel M. Wojewodzic, 53, Port Henry was arrested for 4th-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Dale Quesnel received consent from Wojewodzic for a search of the vehicle, and Tusko, the department’s K9, located 4.15 ounces of marijuana, police said, along with the cash.

The drugs and money were confiscated and Wojewodzic was taken into custody.

He was arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bail bond.