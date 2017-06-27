Two arrested for Plattsburgh armed robbery

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Two men were arrested in connection with armed robbery on Broad Street earlier this week.

PLATTSBURGH — Two men were arrested in connection with armed robbery on Broad Street earlier this week.

Jacob Estes, 17, of Plattsburgh was charged with robbery in the second degree, a felony, criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Justin Steady, 20, of Peru was charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

One of the men, according to Plattsburgh City Police, allegedly entered a home on 59 Broad Street, displayed a handgun and demanded drugs and money.

The suspect left with several items, including an iPod, e-cigarette and a glass pipe.

Police said were able to identify Estes and Steady as suspects, and later issued a search warrant for Estes' North Catherine Street residence, where authorities found the stolen property and the weapon allegedly used in the robbery.

Estes was arraigned in Plattsburgh Court on June 21 and committed to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond.

Steady was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on the same day and released on his own recognizance.