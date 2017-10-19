Two arrested for Plattsburgh home invasion

× Expand Police Blotter

PLATTSBURGH | Two Chazy men are in custody after allegedly breaking into a city residence and assaulting the occupant in a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Heith J. Duprey and Cory R. Lincourt, both 29, allegedly kicked in the back door of the Pear Street home at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, state police said Thursday.

The pair entered the sleeping victim’s bedroom, stole a safe and a surround sound receiver and assaulted the occupant.

The victim, who declined medical treatment, suffered injuries to his head and left ankle from the assault.

The unidentified victim, 20, named one of the suspects as Duprey.

A subsequent investigation with assistance from the Plattsburgh City Police Department led to Lincourt being identified as the second suspect.

Both men were located and arrested on one count each of first degree burglary and second degree robbery.

They were arraigned in the Town of Chazy Court.

Duprey was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.

Lincourt was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 secured bond.

Both were ordered to reappear in court on Friday.