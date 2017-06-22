Two arrested in cocaine, heroin bust

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Two men were arrested in downtown Plattsburgh on Tuesday after allegedly being found in possession of $8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

PLATTSBURGH — Two men were arrested in downtown Plattsburgh on Tuesday after allegedly being found in possession of $8,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

Plattsburgh City Police say that the men intended on distributing the drugs in the Plattsburgh vicinity.

Malik Hogan, of Queens, and Corey Miller, of Plattsburgh, were stopped by Plattsburgh City Police on Peru Street.

Hogan, 32, ran from the vehicle on foot before being apprehended. Police found Hogan in posession of 34 individual packets of crack cocaine and 67 envelopes of heroin.

Hogan was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

Hogan also had an active parole warrant from the New York State Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest, according to a news release from Plattsburgh City Police.

Miller, 30, was charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree, a felony.

Hogan was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail without bail. Miller was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and committed to the Clinton County Jail on $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The arrests were a result of an investigation conducted by the Plattsburgh City Police Narcotics Unit, the New York State Police and the Adirondack Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members of the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Clinton County District Attorney’s Office and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.