Two arrested in connection with Lake Placid drowning death

× Expand Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the drowning death of a Lake Placid resident in May.

LAKE PLACID — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the drowning death of a Lake Placid resident in May.

New York State Police arrested and charged Matthew J. Pilawa and Camilla Varoli, both of North Elba, for their roles in the death of Saige Borden, who drowned after a canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid.

Authorities said Varoli, 19, gave alcohol to Borden before her death.

She was charged with three counts of first degree unlawfully dealing with a child for giving alcoholic beverages to three persons under the age of 21, including Borden.

Pilawa, 29, was charged with one count of second degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor, for allegedly allowing underage consumption of alcohol and drug use to take place at his Lake Placid home the night before Borden’s death.

Borden was one of three people in a canoe on May 12 when it capsized.

The other two occupants, who have not been identified, swam to shore.

After being rescued by first responders, Borden passed away at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

Varoli and Pilawa were issued tickets to reappear at Lake Placid Village Court.

Varoli was also charged with one count of petit larceny for making an unauthorized purchase with a 48-year-old female’s credit card and ordered to appear at North Elba Town Court, police.

Borden was a 2015 graduate of Lake Placid High School.