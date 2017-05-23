Two arrested in meth lab bust

PLATTSBURGH — Two Plattsburgh residents are facing felony charges for allegedly running a meth lab.

Shannon E. Clay, 35, and Nellie Seguin, 37, were arrested by state police on Monday and charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine — a class D felony.

The arrests stem from an investigation into a residence at 10 Winter Drive, where police say they found an “inactive methamphetamine lab,” including lab equipment and materials.

Both suspects were arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and released on their own recognizance.

They were scheduled to reappear in court on May 23.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.