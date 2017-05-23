Two arrested in meth lab bust

PLATTSBURGH — Two Plattsburgh residents are facing felony charges for allegedly running a meth lab. 

Shannon E. Clay, 35, and Nellie Seguin, 37, were arrested by state police on Monday and charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine — a class D felony.

The arrests stem from an investigation into a residence at 10 Winter Drive, where police say they found an “inactive methamphetamine lab,” including lab equipment and materials. 

Both suspects were arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and released on their own recognizance. 

They were scheduled to reappear in court on May 23.  

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines