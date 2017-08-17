Police say men sold drugs

× Expand Two men police say were major drug dealers who moved to the town of Moriah from the Albany area have been arrested and charged with selling crack cocaine.

MORIAH — Two men police say were major drug dealers who moved to the town of Moriah from the Albany area have been arrested and charged with selling crack cocaine.

Lank R. Hall, 35, of Port Henry was charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance for the sale of crack cocaine, all felonies.

He was also charged with failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

Henry F. Leonard, 40, of Mineville, was charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance for the sale of crack cocaine, all felonies.

On Monday, Aug. 14, an early morning raid on a house in Port Henry was carried out by New York State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Moriah Town Police, including the state police Special Operations Response Team and a state police helicopter.

Two individuals were arrested for drug sales in Essex County during the raid.

Hall was arraigned in Essex County Court on the narcotics charges and in Moriah Town Court on the failing to register as a sex offender charge. Hall was remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Leonard was arraigned in Essex County Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail when he didn’t pay $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by the New York State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, after which arrest warrants were issued for Hall and Leonard.

These apprehensions stem from a long-term investigation into the sale and use of narcotics in Essex County, police said.

Hall had recently been allegedly outed on Facebook by a Ticonderoga woman whose daughter, Jennifer Lynn Smith, died from a drug overdose in 2010.

Referring to him by his street name of "Mississippi," Kimberly Sheldon Smith posted about him in early August on both her own Facebook page and the one for Ticonderoga Police.

“Why haven’t they done anything with one of the biggest drug dealers in Port Henry they call Mississippi, the big kingpin?” she wrote. “There’s traffic flowing in and out of there (his house) constantly. Everybody’s afraid of the (man), that's why no one messes with him.”