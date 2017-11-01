Two arrested in Thurman after signs vandalized

× Expand Photo provided Two Thurman residents face misdemeanor charges after political campaign signs were defaced with spray paint. NY State Police charged James Desourdy with a graffiti offense. Both he and his son, Kylelee Combs, were charged with making false statements to the police.

THURMAN | Two men were arrested in Thurman after one of them called the police to report political campaign signs were vandalized, New York State Police said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Saturday evening, Oct. 21, reporting vandalism to political signs located at intersection of Route 418 and Athol Road in Thurman, said Trooper Mark Ceipel, a spokesman for the state police.

Town board candidate Gail Seaman provided The Sun with photographs of the defaced signs for herself, board candidate Douglas Needham, and supervisor candidate Susan Shepler.

The campaign signs were spray-painted with a circle and diagonal line over the names.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they spoke to James Desourdy, 56, of Thurman, who had reported the incident. Ceipel said a second caller also reported the vandalism.

Desourdy told police he noticed the vandalism and went to photograph the signs and report it to police.

Ceipel said Desourdy mentioned another vehicle passing by as he attempted to photograph the signs, and he thought it was suspicious. Ceipel said state police were able to locate the vehicle and interviewed the driver, who told police he or she saw Desourdy standing in front of the signs holding a can of spray paint.

“At that point, troopers reinterviewed Mr. Desourdy and took a written statement as to what he had claimed to have seen,” Ceipel said. “We were able to disprove those statements and subsequently charged Mr. Desourdy.”

Desourdy, a former Thurman Highway Department employee, was charged with two counts of making graffiti and one county of providing a false written statement, both misdemeanors.

In addition, police charged Desourdy’s son Kylelee J. Combs, 23, also of Thurman, with giving a false statement in an attempt to provide an alibi for Desourdy.

Both Desourdy and Combs were given an appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear in the Town of Thurman Municipal Court on Nov. 7.

Shepler, a Republican and Financial Stability candidate is seeking to unseat Cynthia Hyde, who is running on the Democratic and Teamwork tickets.

Needham and Seaman are Republicans, and Seaman is also Teamwork Party candidate.

The other Thurman Town Board candidates include incumbents Joan Harris and Kathy Templeton, Brenda Ackley and Mary Eddy.