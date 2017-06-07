Two arrested in Ticonderoga on drug charges

TICONDEROGA — Two men are in police custody after being accused of selling drugs in Ticonderoga.

Anthony J. Woods, of Ticonderoga, was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree.

Woods, 19, was allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia containing drug residue, state police said on Wednesday.

Woods was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $750 cash bail, or $1,500 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear on June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Christian D. Nova, 19, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree (intent to sell) and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Nova, said police, was allegedly in possession of more than two ounces of crack cocaine along with approximately 10 grams of marijuana.

Nova, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was arraigned in the Schroon Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear on June 12 at 6:30 p.m.

These arrests stem from an investigation conducted by the New York State Police Troop B Narcotics Enforcement Unit.