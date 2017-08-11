Two charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with Mooers death

× Expand Two individuals have been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the exposure death of a Mooers resident in March.

PLATTSBURGH — Two local residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the exposure death of a Mooers man in March.

State police on Thursday arrested Jason A. Lafountain and Amanda L. Yelle, both of Mooers, and charged them with one count of criminally negligent homicide each.

Authorities said Jason Guay, 42, was highly intoxicated when he was dropped off by Lafountain and Yelle at his home the previous evening.

Overnight temperatures reached five degrees below zero.

Guay was found dead about 500 feet from his residence on State Route 11 in Mooers on the morning of March 5.

The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia, and the manner was ruled accidental following an autopsy.

The arrests are the result of a five-month investigation in conjunction with Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie.

Lafountain, 34, and Yelle, 26, were arraigned in the Town of Mooers Court and released on their own recognizance.

Both are scheduled to return to the Town of Mooers Court on Sept. 14.

Guay was born in Plattsburgh, grew up in Mooers Forks and graduated from Northeastern Clinton Central School in 1993.

He worked at Plattco in Plattsburgh, and enjoyed small engine repair, drawing, nature, animals and outdoor riding, according to his obituary.