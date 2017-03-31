Two Lake George Village trustees re-elected

LAKE GEORGE — Two incumbents running in a three-way race March 21 for two open seats on the Lake George Village Board were re-elected by modest margins, each to a four year-term.

Village Trustee John Root was top vote-getter with 115 votes, Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico Jr. garnered 99 votes and challenger Ron Mogren, presently chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, received 82 votes.

Root has served continuously on the village board since 2003 except for two years — 2008 and 2009. Having endured close or tied races in the past, Root said he devoted many hours this year campaigning to retain his seat.

“I’m relieved and grateful to have another four years on village board — and thanks to all those who supported me,” he said. “There are a lot of obstacles ahead facing the board, and I’m happy to be a part of the group devising solutions.”

Root said that he will continue to advocate for his top objective, having sewer expenses paid by individuals and enterprises based on usage rather than being paid from property tax revenue.

He said the present arrangement is unreasonable, noting that the village mayor —who lives alone in a one-bedroom, one bathroom house — pays more toward sewer expenses than many restaurants and the village’s laundromat solely because of his home’s assessment, rather than actual sewer usage determined by water consumption.

“Restaurants that use a lot of water are being subsidized by homeowners,” he said, citing also that some non-profit entities that are exempt from property taxes are not paying anything toward their fair share. Also, owners of vacant land are paying for the expenses of sewer infrastructure despite generating no sewage.

Mastrodomenico, who has served as trustee since 2009, said he was pleased with the election results.

“I’m definitely happy, I’m glad to see a solid turnout,” he said, noting he’d circulated through the village for weeks before the election, advocating that people vote.

He said his objectives in the next several years will be to help boost year-round activity in Lake George, including assisting in re-orienting Lake George Winter Carnival towards more activities that don’t depend on lake ice, and perhaps to help establish a First Night celebration in the village.

“I’d like for Lake George Village to thrive a little more off-season — I want to see what we can do to bring more people here,” he said. “I’d like to help stabilize Winter Carnival, help it draw crowds despite lack of ice, and work with businesses to help them stay open longer, so there’s more vitality in the village year-round.”