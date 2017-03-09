Two men arrested in connection with home invasion

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh City Police arrested two men in connection with a robbery on South Catherine Street late last month.

PLATTSBURGH — Two suspects accused of breaking into the home of an elderly man last month and making off with $1,500 are now in police custody.

Joseph Burnell Jr. of Plattsburgh and Michael Sivers of Champlain were arrested by the Plattsburgh City Police Department on Wednesday in connection with the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Feb. 21.

Authorities allege the men, who wore masks and were armed with paintball guns, gained access to the home by picking the lock.

After being confronted by the homeowner in his bedroom, the pair allegedly threatened the 81-year-old resident by shaking him and demanding cash.

The resident, who remains unidentified, was not injured in the incident.

Sivers, 25, was charged with robbery in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and grand larceny, all felonies.

Burnell, 33, was charged with robbery in the second degree, burglary in the second degree, grand larceny and escape in the second degree, all felonies.

Burnell was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, after he attempted to escape from custody in the police station parking lot on March 8.

An investigation revealed the invasion was tied to the opioid epidemic, authorities said.

Burnell and Siver appeared in Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday morning. Siver was remanded with bail set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Burnell was remanded to the Clinton County jail without bail.