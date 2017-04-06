Two Rouses Point firemen reflect on years of service

× (L-R) George Rivers and Benjamin Arno are celebrating years of dedicated service to the Rouses Point Fire Department. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT — Serving their community is a lifelong commitment for two local firemen.

Meet George Rivers and Benjamin Arno — two volunteers with the Rouses Point Fire Department.

Rivers, 81, has been with the department for 60 years.

Arno, with 45 years, is close behind.

Both signed up when they were just 21.

“I wanted to be a fireman ever since I was kid when I used to see the old Dodge go up the street,” Rivers said. “It was exciting.”

But Arno, 68, had a different childhood brush with flames.

At the age of 7, Arno, while trying to make a ballfield with his other family members, spilled kerosene all over his pants and got a little too close to a flame.

“I got burnt pretty badly,” he said. “But I’m not afraid of fire.”

Despite the traumatizing event, Arno was convinced by his village co-workers, who were all firefighters at the time, to join the department.

Both could not count the number of fires they’ve extinguished since signing up, but they did recollect a few that still linger.

In the 1960s, Rivers reported to a fire in Mooers Forks that burnt a woman alive in her bed.

And both fireman fought a fatal blaze in Champlain in the 1980s that took the lives of two children.

“Every fireman had tears in their eyes that day,” said Arno.

“The worst day on the job is when you lose a life,” Rivers added. “You never get over it.”

Both said despite the losses, they stayed on as volunteers for one reason:

Serve their community and the people in it.

“I have a great love for this village,” Rivers said. “I care about what goes on here.”

Both said they plan to continue their roles as firefighters for as long as they can.

“I’ll probably stay until the day I die,” said Rivers.

“The same with me,” added Arno, “unless they kick me out.”

The Clinton County Legislature recently honored the two for their years of service.

“It takes a special dedication, a strong desire to help others and a tireless sense of community to forsake precious time with family and friends to respond to a signal that a neighbor is in need,” read the resolutions.

Both “heroically performed above and beyond the call of duty.”

The two men will be recognized during the Rouses Point Fire Department annual banquet slated for May 6 at the American Legion Montgomery Post 912 on Pratt Street.