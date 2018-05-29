Two school board members ousted at Lake George Central

× Expand Photos provided Katie Burning and Tricia Connor Biles were voted into office by a wide margin.

LAKE GEORGE | The public outcry this spring over the elimination of Lake George High School’s assistant principal post has apparently resulted in the ouster of two school board members as of July 1, replaced with two vocal opponents of the board’s new “realignment” plan.

Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening — who questioned the rationale of the realignment and criticized the decision-making process behind it — were voted into office on May 15 by a wide margin over the two incumbents who helped devise the plan.

The turnout for the district election was substantially higher than the historical average.

In the vote for two seats on the board, Bruening and Biles defeated Kim Heunemann and James McCabe. The vote tally was 521 for Bruening, 497 for Biles, 362 for McCabe and 355 for Heunemann.

OPEN TO RESCINDING PLAN

Bruening and Biles each said that they would be explore potential options now available board in amending or rescinding the existing controversial realignment plan.

The plan calls for eliminating the position of high school vice principal and instead hiring a K-12 curriculum administrator.

Both expressed doubts, as they did earlier this spring, that the plan, as it now stands, can provide appropriate levels of student support — meeting the social and emotional needs of students.

Vice Principal Cody Conley has received an outpouring of praise since the decision to axe his job was announced a few months ago.

Teachers, students and parents have voiced pleas citing Conley’s vital role in supporting students, encouraging them toward success — particularly those considered at risk. They also cited Conley’s role in combating bullying and protecting student safety.

But his departure is set for Dec. 30.

Biles offered her thoughts about the election’s outcome and her priorities in her new post as of July 1.

“I am pleased to be given the opportunity to help — I hope to have a level of effectiveness so I can bring people together,” she said. “My biggest focus will be making sure we retain support services for students at the highest level we can, as well as assuring student safety.”