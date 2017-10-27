Two seek Champlain supervisor seat

CHAMPLAIN | Two candidates are running for Champlain Town Supervisor.

Incumbent Larry Barcomb is defending his seat against John Cooper, who currently serves as a town councilor.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Champlain residents will be able to cast their vote at one of the polling places located at Rouses Point Community Civic Center at 39 Lake St. or the Champlain Town Offices at 729 State Rte. 9.

The general election is Nov. 7.

CHOICE ONE: LARRY BARCOMB

Name: Larry Barcomb (Incumbent)

Age: 73

Ballot party line: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Qualifications: “This is my 12th year as town supervisor. Two years before that, I was a councilman. I was on the school b oard for 15 years. I’m also on the BOCES board — I have been for 26 years, 21 of which were as president. I’m still president.”

Hope to accomplish: “We currently have an ongoing $13.1 million water project that should be finished in the next few months. I’d like to see that finished. And economic development in the northern tier is always very important.”

A little known fact about me: “I’ve climbed a lot of mountains. I like mountain climbing and canoing, especially with family.”

CHOICE TWO: JOHN COOPER

Name: John Cooper

Age: 72

Ballot party line: Democrat

Qualifications: “I graduated from Northeastern Clinton Central School and went into the Navy, where I was further educated at Navy schools. I was on the Rouses Point Village Board, Champlain Town Council — deputy supervisor for two years. I’m presently on the Rouses Point Planning Board.”

Hope to accomplish: “I’d like to see the towns and the village work together to move forward. Shared services seems to work well for us. We’re also trying to get natural gas up here.”

A little known fact about me: “I lived in Rouses Point. I was one of the first ENTs here.”