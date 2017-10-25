Two seek Ti supervisor post

TICONDEROGA | Although he lost in the Republican primary, R. William Grinnell is asking people to write his name in against incumbent Joseph Giordano for Ticonderoga town supervisor.

The Sun asked each candidate a series of questions and their responses are below.

Joseph M. Giordano (Incumbent)

Age: 39

Occupation: Ticonderoga town supervisor

Party: Republican, independent

What are your qualifications?

“Elected Ticonderoga town supervisor (2016-present), member Essex County Board of Supervisors (2016-present), hold a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering, masters in aeronautics and astronautics.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected, and what have you accomplished in your tenure?

“I have lead the coordinated effort amongst the town, its consultants and state agencies, to meet the town’s drinking water supply needs with an approved project, managed our finance department’s restructuring to implement best accounting practices, and re-envisioned our police force capabilities making foundational changes to increase its effectiveness.

“Top issues in this campaign are: Foremost, I am committed to bringing about a successful completion to both the water supply project and the wastewater treatment plant improvement project, currently in construction. Other key issues facing our community involve addressing substance abuse-related challenges, reducing the number of derelict properties, improving current town buildings and spurring economic growth.

“If re-elected, I will continue to provide my collaborative approach to build the long-term plan Ticonderoga needs to revitalize infrastructure, reinvigorate community engagement and increase economic opportunities for our area. I will continue to serve with the respect and attentiveness to the concerns of the public that this office requires.”

What’s a little-known fact about you?

“I’ll get back with you...”

R. William “Bill” Grinnell

Age: 70

Occupation: retired contractor

Party: write-in candidate

What are your qualifications?

“I ran a successful construction business for many years, 15 years service on Ticonderoga Central School Board of Education, former chairman Zoning Board of Appeals, and former town supervisor.”

What do you hope to accomplish if elected?

“I would bring local control back to town government, take advantage of our local resources, especially our water system, fight for the taxpayer at every level, especially state and federal, and get water and sewer projects back on track to be in the best interests of the town, not just a cost burden directed by others.”

What’s a little-known fact about you?

“Being left handed, I may be in my right mind…”