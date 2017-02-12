Search underway for missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain

× Expand Authorities are searching for two Vermont men who disappeared on Thursday after snowmobiling across Lake Champlain. Their snowmobiles and personal items have been found in several feet of water near Putnam Station in Washington County.

TICONDEROGA – Authorities are searching for two Vermont men after discovering their snowmobiles in several feet of open water near Putnam Station.

The pair, Brandon Barrett, 23, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, both of Benson, Vt., left Benson Landing on Thursday to have dinner at the Fort View Inn in Ticonderoga.

Their snowmobiles have been located in several feet of open water, along with articles of clothing and shoes, after relatives reported them missing on Friday.

Authorities believe they may have taken the items off as they tried to make it to shore after the snow machines broke through the slush-covered ice.

A search operation is underway with Vermont State Police, New York State Police from the Granville station, the New York State Police Dive Team, Ticonderoga Town Police, local fire departments and other agencies.

Fire departments with air boats took first responders to the scene to aid in the search. Police said the ice is too thin for foot searches.

Authorities are also using a helicopter in the hunt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

Police said they might have to call off search operations Sunday as the impending snowstorm arrived, but would resume on Monday.

There have been a series of fatal snowmobile accidents in northern New York this winter.

Two western New York brothers in their 60s died last weekend when their snowmobiles crashed through thin ice into Tupper Lake.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking snowmobilers to wear helmets, stay on designated trails and make sure the ice is thick enough before sledding on frozen lakes.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.