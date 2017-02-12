Search underway for missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain

by

TICONDEROGA – Authorities are searching for two Vermont men after discovering their snowmobiles in several feet of open water near Putnam Station. 

The pair, Brandon Barrett, 23, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, both of Benson, Vt., left Benson Landing on Thursday to have dinner at the Fort View Inn in Ticonderoga.

Their snowmobiles have been located in several feet of open water, along with articles of clothing and shoes, after relatives reported them missing on Friday.

Authorities believe they may have taken the items off as they tried to make it to shore after the snow machines broke through the slush-covered ice.

A search operation is underway with Vermont State Police, New York State Police from the Granville station, the New York State Police Dive Team, Ticonderoga Town Police, local fire departments and other agencies.

Fire departments with air boats took first responders to the scene to aid in the search. Police said the ice is too thin for foot searches.

Authorities are also using a helicopter in the hunt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

Police said they might have to call off search operations Sunday as the impending snowstorm arrived, but would resume on Monday.

There have been a series of fatal snowmobile accidents in northern New York this winter.

Two western New York brothers in their 60s died last weekend when their snowmobiles crashed through thin ice into Tupper Lake.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking snowmobilers to wear helmets, stay on designated trails and make sure the ice is thick enough before sledding on frozen lakes.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines