Two SUNY Plattsburgh students potentially affected by travel ban

× Expand File photo President Trump issued an executive order Friday banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. Two students from SUNY Plattsburgh may be affected. Trump is pictured here in Plattsburgh on April 15, 2016.

PLATTSBURGH — At least two SUNY Plattsburgh may be affected by President Trump’s travel ban.

“We have potentially two students,” a spokesman told the Sun on Monday.

"We're not detailing the home locations of the two students."

No additional information has been made available.

The State University of New York said on Sunday 320 students statewide are affected by the executive order, which temporarily banned immigration from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“The situation is fluid, with the disturbing news of a shooting last evening at a mosque in Quebec City drawing uncertainty and unease still closer,” said SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling in a letter to students and faculty on Monday.

Ettling said the campus still doesn’t know all of the details and effects of the president's executive order, which was signed on Friday and led to massive nationwide protests this past weekend.

“We will continue to monitor the situation on our own and look to the State University of New York system for guidance,” Ettling said.

“We understand there will continue to be changes and developments in the matter of immigration, international travel and related aspects. We will keep you updated as needed when more is learned through campuswide correspondence or other methods.”

SUNY on Sunday recommended students statewide to suspend travel plans to the nations on the list.

The entry of refugees has also been frozen for 120 days.

Ettling said in the letter: “We are part of a system which holds among its founding principles support for undocumented students. This was restated by the Board of Trustees last week. The state and SUNY system will continue to guide leadership and University Police so we can respond to any new federal mandates related to immigration.”

Students have also been advised to maintain contact with their campus Office of International Student and Scholar Services.

Criticisms against the 90-day ban continued to reverberate across the country on Monday, with a growing number of Republicans criticizing the executive order as rushed and premature, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who represents the district.

Since then, some elements of the policy have been walked back, including the entry of permanent residents with green cards.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion in a New York City courtroom on Saturday, and the judge blocked part of the order. But the reprieve is expected only to be temporary.

Trump, writing on Twitter on Monday, said Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that "all is going well with very few problems."

The president also appeared to blame the confusion at airports on demonstrators, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Delta Airlines:

Schumer, according to Reuters, said he would introduce legislation on Monday that would end the ban.

However, repealing the ban would face stiff resistance in the House if it passed the Senate, according to the news agency.

SUNY Plattsburgh hosts students from 75 countries, which is among the highest proportion of any public New York campus, said Ettling, as well as faculty and staff from diverse backgrounds.

Any international students seeking confidential support or guidance can contact Amelia Lushia in the Global Education Office directly at 564-3287 or ashaf003@plattsburgh.edu.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.