Two trustees running again for Village of Dannemora

DANNEMORA — Two incumbents in the village are running for re-election.

Ahead of the village election on March 21, Trustees Richard Scholl and Eric Jarvis have indicated they seek new terms.

Both officials have already picked up their petitions to serve for another four years, said Mayor Michael Bennett.

“Both are very pro-village,” he said, “and have the village’s best intent in mind.”

Scholl said he’s running for re-election to make sure the village is successful in obtaining round-the-clock EMS service.

Right now, the village’s EMS service, which covers both Dannemora and Saranac, is facing a shortage in volunteers — a regional issue. As such, only 16 hours a day are covered under the current arrangement.

The ultimate goal, said Scholl, is to enter into some type of shared services agreement with a bigger entity to provide round-the-clock coverage.

“I would like to see that go through,” said Scholl.

Jarvis wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“Anyone is welcome to run for any of these positions,” Bennett said. “But we really need to find someone for the village justice spot.”

VILLAGE JUSTICE

There’s currently an opening for someone to run for the village justice seat.

Village Justice Daniel Clancy said he does not intend on running for re-election for several reasons — the first being the lack of pay.

Right now, Clancy said he makes a little over $5,000 a year, which is “far less” than he made at the prison before retiring.

And Clancy said since he took on the job a year ago, he’s received calls in the middle of night and early morning from residents due to the village releasing his personal phone number.

“All these people are calling my house thinking I’m their personal lawyer,” he said. “It’s aggravating.”

Clancy gave some advice for anyone interested in signing up for this four-year term:

“Have a lot of available time and don’t expect anything in return.”

SIGN UP TODAY

Petitions are now available at the village office.

All interested residents of any party affiliation must obtain at least 70 signatures before Feb. 17 to be put on the ballot for the March 21 election.

Other issues facing the village include tackling aging infrastructure and zombie homes. Village officials have also eyed repairs to LaFountaine Park and the village firehouse.

To pick up a petition, visit the village offices located at 40 Emmons St. For more information, call 518-492-7000 or visit www.villageofdannemora.com.