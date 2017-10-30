Two vie for Chazy supervisor

× Expand File photo Two candidates, Jerry Marking and William Arthur, are running for the open Town of Chazy supervisor slot.

CHAZY | Two candidates are running for Chazy Town Supervisor.

The seat will be vacant following the retirement of Mark Henry at the end of his term.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Chazy residents will be able to cast their vote at one of the polling places, located at Chazy Town Hall at 9631 Rte. 9 or West Chazy Town Hall at 62 Cemetery Rd.

The general election is Nov. 7.

WILLIAM ARTHUR

Age: “I’m a young 70”

Party Line: Republican, Independence

Qualifications: “I’ve lived in town for the last 40 years. I worked for the phone company for 20 years. The last 15 years or so, I’ve run my own rep company. I’ve been mentored by a lot of great people, and I bring that knowledge to the table. Run it like a business.”

Goals if elected: “I want to try to increase the tax base for the Town of Chazy.”

A little known fact: “I’ve played drums and bagpipes for over 50 years.”

JERRY MARKING

Age: 54

Party Line: Democratic

Qualifications: “I’m a retired firefighter from the City of Plattsburgh. I worked there for 27 years. I was the union president for 10 of those years — I worked with the city council and the mayor. Right now I’m the service manager at North End Harley Davidson. I’m on the Board of Directors for the Imaginarium Museum and the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum. I volunteer with the Christmas Bureau and the CVPH Foundation.”

Goals if elected: “It’s an open seat — there isn’t really a lot of issues with the town. Everything seems to be going okay. I’ve always helped out candidates in the background, so I thought it was time to step up.”

A little known fact: “I’ve got four daughters that I’ve raised. They all went to school in Beekmantown, I’ve very proud of that. I have six grandchildren that I spend some time with. I’m very proud of my career as a firefighter.”