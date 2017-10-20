Two vie for highway superintendent in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG | The Town of Johnsburg has two candidates for the position of Superintendent of Highways in the Nov. 7 election.

Republican Daniel B. Hitchcock, 60, is the incumbent.

Fred Comstock, 51, works for the Warren County Department of Public Works (DPW). He is a registered Republican, endorsed by the Johnsburg Republican Committee, and is running on the Freedom Party ballot.

Dan Hitchcock, right, the current Town of Johnsburg Superintendent of Highways is seeking another term on Nov. 7.

HITCHCOCK

Hitchcock has 10 years experience running and managing a saw mill, and 22 years as manager for the Albany Pallet Company.

He is starting his tenth year in the job, and has 20-plus years as a volunteer fireman.

“In the nine years as highway superintendent, I have paved 14 miles of road,” Comstock told The Sun. “The town has also been subjected to three hurricanes that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Numerous bridges, and box culverts have been repaired or replaced. A total of 16 large projects, which has been accomplished and affordable, only by using highway employees.”

If reelected, he said he will continue to improve infrastructure in a timely manner. He said he would like to see the town’s budget remain level, so he has worked hard at reducing manpower, and using the savings to make improvements.

One little known fact about Hitchcock:

“I used to pilot a Cessna 140 out of North Creek International,” he said.

Fred Comstock is seeking to be the new Johnsburg Superintendent of Highways.

COMSTOCK

Comstock is currently on the paving crew and working in the sign shop for Warren County DPW.

He has worked for seven years with the Town of Johnsburg Highway Department as a truck driver. He has a Class B CDL, and is working towards a Class A.

He said he has worked in construction trades all his adult life. Comstock has been a member of the Garnet Lake VFD for over 20 years, 12 as fire chief, working with what he said was a very limited budget.

Comstock oversees 20 volunteer members who need to be kept up-to-date with training and standards. He is a member of the Warren County Fire Advisory Board.

If elected, Comstock said he would like to see all roads properly maintained year round; maintain tree and brush cutting and chipping, and keep the roadways safe for school buses and the community.

Asked where he would like to see more or less spending, Comstock said, “I’d like to be sure all equipment is up-to-date, running safe and properly; providing employees with proper protective equipment and tools to properly and safely do their jobs. I’d like to see money spent on roads, safe, usable equipment. I’d like to see projects started and completed in a timely manner so that there is fiscal responsibility for the taxpayers money.”

One little known fact about Fred Comstock:

“I do pig roasting.”