Typo leads to do-or-die for Grinnell

TICONDEROGA | An incorrect date at the top of his independent petition could mean former town supervisor William “Bill” Grinnell’s run for his former seat could be over by mid-September.

The error was found when he submitted the petition to the Essex County Board of Elections during the Aug. 15-22 filing deadline.

The board ruled the petition invalid, leaving Grinnell vulnerable in the upcoming GOP primary between himself and incumbent supervisor Joseph Giordano,

“There was a typo in the date for the general election, so apparently my petitions were not acceptable,” Grinnell said.

The former supervisor, whom Giordano defeated in 2015, also questioned how he has seen what he believes were recent errors treated.

“We had a candidate lose an election because their name was spelled wrong on a write-in vote, but last election we had a person elected when I know votes were accepted when the name was spelled wrong,” Grinnell said. “It makes me wonder if spelling errors on ballots are more or less offensive then a typo on a header.”

Grinnell was still weighing whether or not to challenge the decision by the Board of Elections, but is ready to face Giordano in the Sept. 12 Republican primary, knowing if he does not win the primary, he is out of the general election.

“We will work very hard heading up to the Republican primary and hope that will be enough to carry us forward,” he said.

Giordano will be a part of the November general election no matter the outcome of the primary, as his independent petition was accepted by the Board of Elections.

Also in Ticonderoga, the four-way Republican race for town council could be narrowed to three, as Fred Provoncha was the only candidate not to have an independent petition. Joyce Cooper, Heath Towne and David Woods each filed successful independent petitions.

Harrington in, unopposed

In Crown Point, Charlie Harrington is back on the ballot for town supervisor after having his party petition denied by the board. The incumbent is running unopposed so far with no other petitions having been filed.

Supervisors in southern Essex County running unopposed in the upcoming election include Stephen McNally of Minerva, Tom Scozzafava of Moriah, Robin DeLoria of Newcomb and Michael Marnell of Schroon.