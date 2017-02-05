UMC Big Bag Sale is coming up

Thrift Shop at Ticonderoga United Methodist is clearing winter duds

by

TICONDEROGA – The Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be holding its semi-annual Bag Sale on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 11.

The sale is  from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“This very popular sale will have all clothing for men and women for $3 a bag which will be supplied by the shop,” the church’s Betty Rettig said. “Children’s clothing normally selling for $1 and up will be half price as well as household treasures and domestic items during the bag sale. Following the bag sale, spring clothing will begin to be available.”

The church Thrift Shop is open year-round every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to  2 p.m. The shop is staffed entirely by volunteers and benefits the church and its outreach ministries.

The church and thrift shop are located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

